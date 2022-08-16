Owner of Inferno Mountain B pub in Sattahip denied bail

At noon today (Aug 16) Somyot Panprasong, 55, the alleged owner of the Mountain B pub that caught fire in Sattahip district of Chonburi on the night of Aug 5,turned himself into the Plutaluang police station in Sattahip district, Chonburiwith a lawyer. Somyot was wanted for causing deaths and injuries, and operating an entertainment venue without permission. Somyot denied all charges against him. Later police searched Somyot’s house in Soi Thammawithaya, Sattahip for more evidence linking to ownership of the pub. He was denied bail.







Yesterday (Aug 15) the Pattaya Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Somyot who is the alleged real owner of the Mountain B pub. Somyot was charged with recklessness causing death and unauthorized pub operation as police found out that he was the real owner of the burnt pub but had his son act as the official owner.







Somyot, the father of Pongsiri Punprasong, 27, who was earlier arrested and released on bail for 300,000 baht on Aug 8, was found out to be the actual owner‘Mountain B’ pub.

Meanwhile, lawyer Ronnarong Kaewphet on Monday brought relatives of 13 victims of the Aug 5 Mountain B pub fire to the Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok to ask it to take over the case from the Plutaluang police station in Sattahip district.

Local police and administrative officials had a conflict of interest in the pub operation and there were many influential figures in Sattahip, the lawyer said.



He also said that he had evidence to prove that Pongsiri Panprasong, the son of Mr Somyot, was not the real owner of the pub and other shareholders of the pub should face legal action related to the tragic fire.

At the police station, Somyottold reporters that he was willing to compensate for the losses and hospital bills to the surviving victims and their families. (TNA)

















































