Bangkok warned of rainstorms on Aug 16-20

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered the Interior Ministry to warn provincial officials to prepare to cope with rainstorms on Aug 16-20, according to the government spokesman.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the prime minister wanted officials in provinces including Bangkok to be ready to help people affected by possible flooding, including those without embankments in NongChok and LatKrabang districts of Bangkok. The people should be advised to move their belongings to high grounds and follow up reports on water situations, the spokesman said.







According to Mr Thanakorn, the Meteorological Department predicted rains would cover 80% of Bangkok on Tuesdayand heavy downpours were possible due to the influences of the monsoon trough over the North and the upper Northeast which connected to a low-pressure area over the upper South China Sea.

The department also forecast increasing rains in the North, the Northeast, the Central Plains and the East from Aug 16 to 20. (TNA)





































