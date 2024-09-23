Loma Run on Pattaya Beach raises funds for underprivileged children

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Loma Run on the Beach 2024 took place on Sunday, September 22, at 5:30 a.m. starting at Dongtan Beach, Jomtien. Organized by the Human Help Network Foundation for Thai Children, Pattaya City, Loma Run Organizer, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (Pattaya Office), the event attracted over 2,300 athletes and more than 3,000 spectators.



This year’s event featured two race categories: the Mini Marathon (10.5 kilometres) and the Fun Run (5.5 kilometres). The primary goal was to raise funds for the HHN Foundation’s educational initiatives, which support underprivileged children in the Pattaya area. Additionally, the event promoted public health and reinforced Pattaya’s growing reputation as a “Sport City.” The 15-million-baht economic impact came as tourists and athletes contributed significantly to local spending over the weekend.







The HHN Foundation has been a key player in child and youth development in Pattaya for over 15 years. Its flagship programs, such as the Child Protection and Development Center (CPDC) and the ASEAN Learning Center, provide emergency shelter and protection for abused children, as well as educational opportunities for the children of migrant workers. The foundation also offers scholarships and family support to prevent vulnerable children from being placed in shelters, currently helping over 300 children.

The event wrapped up at 8:00 a.m. with awards presented to the winners in each race category, marking a successful day of fundraising and community engagement.







































