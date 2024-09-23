Community unites to clean clogged canal in Naklua

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 22, residents of the communities around Wat Chong Lom Temple, led a “Big Cleaning Day” event at Klong Nok Yang in Naklua, in collaboration with local residents and the Pattaya City Environmental Office.

Held behind the Chao Pho Sri Nin Shrine, the cleanup aimed to prepare for the rainy season by preventing blockages in drainage systems. The initiative boosted community morale and emphasized the importance of teamwork in preserving public spaces. Volunteers cleaned Klong Nok Yang, Chao Pho Sri Nin Park, and Klong Saphan Yao, encouraging ongoing environmental conservation efforts among residents.





































