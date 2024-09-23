Sandbags deployed to alleviate flooding on Koh Larn Island

PATTAYA, Thailand – Continuous heavy rainfall on September 21 caused flooding in several low-lying areas of Koh Larn Island, affecting numerous homes. Residents of the Krok Makham community urgently requested sandbags to prevent further damage.







In response, Pattaya City provided 400 sandbags including transportation on two boats from Bali Hai Pier, delivering the sandbags to Na Baan Pier on Koh Larn Island for distribution to residents.

While the flooding was concentrated in lower-lying areas, Pattaya City is working on long-term infrastructure improvements, including a water treatment facility and a rainwater drainage system. Despite these challenges, Koh Larn continues to welcome an average of 8,000 tourists daily, with up to 20,000 during peak periods. Development and infrastructure upgrades are ongoing to support the island’s growing needs.





































