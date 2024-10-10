Khao Kheow Zoo’s ‘Moo Deng’ now weighs 32.7 kg at 3 months old

SRIRACHA, Thailand – Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi, along with the fan page ‘Kha Moo and the Gang’, provided an update on the popular young celeb pig, ‘Moo Deng’ on October 10. Over the past three months, Moo Deng has gained nearly 30 kilograms, weighing in at 32.7 kg.

The zoo shared that when Moo Deng was first weighed on July 3, she was just 5 kg. Now, three months later, the growing pig is 46 cm tall, with a chest measurement of 87 cm. While she has clearly gained a lot of weight, fans affectionately noted that she’s only gotten “a little chubbier.”



The update, complete with photos of Moo Deng, was shared on social media, delighting her many followers who have been eagerly tracking her growth.

On July 10, 2024, Khao Kheow Open Zoo welcomed ‘Moo Deng’, the adorable little pig, as she joined her new family. The first day Moo Deng drank milk marked the beginning of her journey, and it was a heartwarming moment for all who saw her. At just 5 kg, she captured the hearts of many, becoming a star on the fan page ‘Kha Moo and the Gang’.







Since then, Moo Deng has grown rapidly. In just three months, she now weighs 32.7 kg, showing incredible progress. That first image of her enjoying her milk was the start of what has become a close and affectionate following of fans who have been watching her grow ever since.













































