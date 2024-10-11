Cat missing for 8 days rescued from ceiling of Sri Racha eyewear shop

SRI RACHA, Thailand – A cat missing for eight days was rescued after being found trapped in the ceiling of an eyewear shop undergoing renovation in Sri Racha. The cat’s owner, unaware of its whereabouts, had been searching for the pet, not realizing it was stuck inside the building’s structure.







Finally on October 10, the Sri Racha municipal fire department was dispatched to the eyewear shop located at Sam Chai intersection in response to reports of a cat meowing from behind the ceiling and wall panels. The team carefully drilled into the ceiling, reaching in to safely retrieve the cat.

The cat’s owner, Suwate Hachai, identified the feline as his one-year-old male cat named “Swat,” which had been missing for over a week. Upon learning that a cat had been found trapped, Suwate rushed to the scene. He immediately fed his hungry pet, which had been without food for several days, and expressed his deep gratitude to the fire department for their efforts in rescuing his beloved cat.





































