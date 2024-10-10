Locals and tourists flock to natural waterslide at Huay Tu Reservoir’s overflow dam in Bang Saray

BANG SARAY, Thailand – At the overflow dam of Huay Tu Lower Reservoir, located under the management of Klet Kaew Subdistrict Municipality, Bang Saray, Sattahip District, Chonburi, the area has been bustling with activity. Both locals and tourists from various regions have been bringing their families to relax and enjoy this natural water destination.



Locals shared that the overflow dam, a large structure, sees continuous water flow during heavy rainfall, making it an ideal spot for recreation. The dam’s natural feature—a long, gently sloping waterslide—has become a major draw. It’s not too steep, minimizing risks, making it safe and fun for visitors.

This unique attraction has brought families from near and far to cool off and play in the water. Some visitors have even brought boards to slide down the slope, mimicking the experience of waterparks. With the rainy season continuing, it’s expected that tourists will keep coming to enjoy the natural waterslide for months to come.







































