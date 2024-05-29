Police arrest alleged molester of 11-year-old granddaughter in east Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Nongprue have arrested a local man following allegations that he attempted to assault an 11-year-old girl. The incident reportedly occurred on May 13 in a rental room on Soi Thung Klom-Tan Man 13, East Pattaya.

According to the girl’s parents, the neighbour, known only by the pseudonym “Kai,” a 50-year-old bahtbus driver, attempted to sexually assault their daughter. The assault was thwarted when the girl’s younger brother intervened.







Following the complaint, Nongprue police, executed an arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court on May 27, to arrest Kai at the scene of the alleged incident. Kai faces charges of abducting a child under 15 from their guardian with the intent to commit an obscene act and committing an obscene act against a child under 13 using threats or force, rendering the child unable to resist.







During the arrest, Kai did not resist but denied the allegations during initial questioning. He appeared stressed and refused to speak. Pol. Col. Thavee Kutthalaeng, Chief of Nongprue Police Station has emphasized the importance of a thorough investigation to ensure justice for all parties involved. The investigation team is expected to examine all aspects of the case meticulously.

