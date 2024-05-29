Future soccer stars to shine with Thai cave heroes at Copa Tailandesa

HUA HIN, Thailand – A new U19 Football tournament “Copa Tailandesa” comes to Arena, Hua Hin aimed at encouraging new emerging talent to get noticed on 16 to 18 June. “Copa Tailandesa” was launched by Thai Cave hero Coach Eak “Eakapol Jantawong” from “The Wildboars” at Dusit Thani Hua Hin.

Four teams will play each other over the three-day competition at “Arena Hua Hin” including Coach Eak’s very own “Eakapol Academy” from Mae Sai and a Spanish Academy from Malaga “Academia de Real Internacional” who develops and feeds talent from all over the world into La Liga clubs in Spain.







There will also be training sessions with the Spanish Academy, a penalty shoot-out competition on the beach and to top things off at Copa Tailandesa, there will be a celebration Latin Party on the 18th June at The Stable, Dusit Thani Hua Hin where Manchester United legendary striker “Brian McClair” will be special guest and presenting the trophy to the winners of “Copa Tailandesa”, and also other awards to inspire development to local players, something that Brian has recently been a major part of as Director of The Manchester United Youth team.

Other special guests presenting awards include Former Minister of Tourism and Sports “Senator Weerasak Kowsurat” who re-launched the Thai FA Cup in 2009. The former number nine at Old Trafford also known as “Choccy” will also be making a speech at the party and there will be a charity auction of signed Manchester United shirts in aid of underprivileged children.

Five other members of the Wildboars will also be playing in “Copa Tailandesa” as part of Coach Eak’s Academy side, and British Cave hero from Tham Luang “Vern Unsworth M.B.E.” will be making a special presentation called “Never Give Up” on Monday 17th June at Dusit Thani Hua Hin.

Coach Eak says “I feel very pleased and grateful to join in this tournament, it will be a good opportunity for the youngsters, I also want to continue my career as a player and thank you to the organisers for giving us this opportunity”. Tournament co-organiser British Music Producer Will Robinson from “The Isan Project” adds “It’s a great opportunity for local talent to get noticed, we have scouts interested and some people traveling from overseas”.

“We are thrilled to extend an invitation for a momentous event that celebrates the spirit of resilience, courage, and camaraderie. This unique occasion promises to showcase not only the talent of future soccer stars but also to pay tribute to the indomitable spirit of those who exemplify extraordinary courage. We humbly acknowledge that our efforts alone would not suffice to gather all the stars and legends for this event. Let’s come together in support of these young rising stars and stars to be found.” said Pipat Patthananusorn, General Manager, Dusit Thani Hua Hin.





The extravaganza is open to the public; it’s free to attend the tournament games at Arena, Hua Hin and tickets are on sale now for the party on the 18th of June at [email protected]

More information on the press conference, contact: Kwan Kongprueksashati, Director of Marketing Communications | Dusit Thani Hua Hin +66 (0) 3252 0009 Ext. 2037 or 062 6146159 | Email [email protected]. More information on the Copa Tailandesa, contact: John Murphy Email: [email protected]





































