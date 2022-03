Nongprue aided people in the Nernplubwan government housing project hit by flooding.

Deputy Mayor Wanchai Sanngam led workers from Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department to Soi Nong Maikaen 15/1 March 25 after water swamped residents homes.







The flooding was caused by incomplete road construction that blocked water from draining properly.

DPMD workers laid pipes at the edge of the village to catch and divert runoff from future storms until the project to lay new drainage pipes is complete.