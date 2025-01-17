High waves impact Koh Larn off Pattaya’s coast, tourists struggle to board boats

PATTAYA, Thailand – A video showing strong waves at Koh Larn, Pattaya, went viral, showing tourists struggling to board boats due to the rough seas on January 16. The video depicted the dangerous waves and the efforts of local staff to assist and ensure safety. The footage was taken in the afternoon when strong winds and waves were hitting the island, which is currently experiencing the monsoon season.

According to locals, the strong waves were especially prominent at several beaches including Ta Yai, Ta Waen, Thong Lang, Tien, and Sang Wan. However, some beaches, such as Nual and Samae, remained unaffected and continued to be safe for tourists.







In the morning of January 15, the waves were not as strong, and tourism activities were conducted normally without any warnings. Authorities have not raised red flags, but they urge tourists to stay informed through official announcements and to follow safety advice closely. It is also recommended that tourists pay attention when boarding boats or using piers, as rough conditions can make these activities dangerous.

Weather forecasts predict that wave heights around Koh Larn may exceed 2-3 meters in some areas, potentially posing risks to maritime activities. Authorities have warned tourists to avoid risky activities like scuba diving, jet skiing, and boating in areas with high waves.



Local officials stress that the safety of tourists is their top priority. They advise travelers to check the weather before visiting the island and to follow all safety precautions. Business owners on the island are also encouraged to monitor the situation closely and comply with the advice given by authorities. This severe weather condition may temporarily affect tourism on the island.







































