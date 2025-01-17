Why tourists often walk on roads instead of footpaths in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – In Pattaya, tourists are often seen walking on the roads rather than using the footpaths for several reasons. One of the primary factors is the condition of the footpaths themselves. In many areas, footpaths are poorly maintained, with uneven surfaces, cracks, and obstacles such as street vendors, parked motorcycles, or poorly placed street furniture. These conditions make the footpaths less appealing or even unsafe for pedestrians, encouraging tourists to walk on the road instead.

Another factor is the layout of the city, particularly in high-traffic tourist areas like Pattaya Beach Road or Walking Street. In some cases, the footpaths are narrow, and the roads are wider, providing more space for pedestrians. With a lack of clear signage or separation between pedestrian areas and roads, tourists may feel safer walking on the road.







Additionally, the crowded nature of some pedestrian areas leads tourists to seek more open spaces on the roads where they can move freely without being impeded by crowds. In some cases, the lack of effective enforcement of pedestrian laws or the presence of traffic-heavy areas with little pedestrian infrastructure further compounds the problem.

Improving footpath conditions, better traffic management, and pedestrian-friendly urban planning could encourage more tourists to use designated walking areas and create a safer environment for both pedestrians and drivers in Pattaya.

































