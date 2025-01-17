Get ready for the Pattaya Music Festival on the beach, every Friday and Saturday in March

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya Music Festival 2025 is set to kick off in March, offering free access to live music performances every Friday and Saturday throughout the month. The festival promises an exciting line-up of artists and bands, along with a variety of food and beverage stalls for visitors to enjoy.

Held in the heart of Pattaya, this event aims to provide a vibrant and lively atmosphere for both locals and tourists. It’s a perfect opportunity to indulge in music, food, and drinks while experiencing the lively spirit of the city. Make sure to mark your calendars and join the celebration!

































