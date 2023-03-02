‘Happy Holi Festival’ proposed for Pattaya Beach March 11

An Indian group proposed the city organize a “Happy Holi Festival of Colours” March 11 on Pattaya Beach.

Sukraj Singh Kalra, president of the Thai-Indian Business Association, met Feb. 27 with Mayor Poramet Ngampichet to ask permission to hold the “Indian Songkran” event on the beach at Central Road. While Poramet supported the idea, he said the association must apply with Chonburi Province.







Sukraj said the Happy Holi Festival would have a dedication ceremony with an altar for people to worship and pay respects to Lord Krishna in the morning. There would also be food and beverage booths, light and sound shows, throwing of colourful powder and other celebrations that would last into the night.

The event would be a great way to draw Indian tourists to Pattaya after the government there lifted a requirement that tourists returning from Thailand undergo Covid-19 tests and even quarantine. The requirement had prompted tour groups to cancel or postpone.



























