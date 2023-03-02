Suicide claimed in death of Finnish expat with slit throat

A Finnish expat in Bang Saray died, allegedly by his own hand, from a slit throat.

Karjalainen Markku Tapani, 58, was dead in the bedroom of his single-story house Feb. 27. He was clad only in underwear and had his throat slit. A kitchen knife lay on his chest.

Girlfriend Aranya Srisang, 49, said she was not at home when Tapani died. She had taken her niece and nephew to school and then went to a temple to mark 100 days since her mother’s death.







She returned to find blood spattered on the bedroom door and entered to find Tapani lying on the bed dead.

A neighbor told police that the couple often argues. Aranya was taken to Sattahip Police Station for questioning.







Aranya said she felt guilty because she forgot to tell Tapani that she was going to the temple and would be gone a long time. She said he often “overthinks” and might have thought she had left him and killed himself in despair.

Aranya said she and Tapani have been dating for five years, but he had left Thailand for two years during the coronavirus pandemic. He returned nine months ago and bought the house they share.



























