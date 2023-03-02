Phuket joins the other four finalists in hosting ‘Specialized Expo 2027–2028’

Thailand’s Phuket province has offered to host the Specialized Expo 2027–2028, under the name Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand. The Specialized Expo is a global expo organized by the Bureau International des Expositions, or BIE. The Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand will promote creative and cooperative solutions for a sustainable and just future by 2030 and beyond, with a focus on people, the earth, and prosperity.







The theme of the event is "Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity." Following the second round of country presentations in November 2022, Thailand has now joined the other four finalists, namely Minnesota of the USA, Belgrade of Serbia, Malaga of Spain, and San Carlos de Bariloche of Argentina, in qualifying for the final selection. The selected country will be announced in June 2023.




























