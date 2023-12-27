Frosty Fashion Frenzy as second-hand winter-wear sales skyrocket

PATTAYA, Thailand – As temperatures in Pattaya plummet to 21 degrees Celsius, a notable trend has emerged at the Grand Hall Flea Market: a surge in the sales of second-hand winter clothes. The market, a bustling hub for both locals and tourists, has witnessed an influx of individuals seeking affordable and practical winter attire.

Citizens from various walks of life, including bar staff, general citizens, and those with limited incomes, have flocked to the Grand Hall Flea Market to secure second-hand winter clothing for the upcoming colder months. The diverse offerings, brought in by multiple vendors, are priced starting at a mere 80 Baht per piece.







With the recent dip in temperatures, demand for these budget-friendly winter clothes has spiked, prompting some savvy shoppers to stock up on multiple items before a potential price increase. Many patrons view this as a cost-effective strategy to prepare for the impending colder season.

Entrepreneurs specializing in the sale of second-hand winter clothes are reaping the benefits of this increased demand. Average daily earnings for vendors have seen a significant upswing, reaching around a thousand Baht—a noteworthy increase from their typical income. Should the weather continue to cool down, sales are projected to potentially surpass the thousand baht mark.

One vendor, who specializes in second-hand winter clothing, highlighted the substantial customer influx driven by the current weather conditions. The affordability factor, with prices starting at 80 Baht per item, has proven to be a major draw for customers, particularly when compared to the higher costs of new winter clothing in department stores. Some buyers are even making multiple purchases in anticipation of a prolonged cold season, further boosting daily earnings for vendors.





























