Ripley’s Pattaya unveils wax figure of King Charles III

PATTAYA, Thailand – Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks Pattaya, a popular museum of wax sculptures, is preparing to unveil its latest creation – a lifelike representation of King Charles III, the current monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms.

The wax figure of King Charles III was revealed to the public on December 26, 2023, at the Royal Garden Plaza Pattaya shopping center in Pattaya. The museum has been working on the project for several months, using photographs and measurements of the king to ensure accuracy and realism.







The King Charles III wax figure will join other prominent members of the British royal family in the museum’s Royal Dynasty Room, such as Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. The museum also features wax figures of celebrities, politicians, athletes, and historical figures from around the world.

This is not the first time that Ripley’s Pattaya has added a new wax figure of a world leader. Earlier in 2022, the museum introduced a wax figure of the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, following his inauguration.

King Charles III, whose full name is Charles Philip Arthur George, was born on November 14, 1948. He became the heir apparent to the throne when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, acceded to the throne in 1952. He was created Prince of Wales in 1958 and his investiture was held in 1969. He married Lady Diana Spencer in 1981 and they had two sons, William and Harry. They divorced in 1996 and Diana died in a car crash in 1997. He married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.

He ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, who was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. He is the third monarch named Charles and the 73rd ruler in the history of the United Kingdom. He is also the head of the Commonwealth of Nations, the Supreme Governor of the Church of England, and the patron or president of more than 800 charities and organisations.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Pattaya is a museum that showcases the amazing and the unusual, with more than 350 exhibits and attractions. It is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10.30 p.m. Tourists who are interested in seeing the wax figure of King Charles III and other remarkable creations can visit the museum on the second floor of Royal Garden Plaza, a shopping and entertainment complex in Pattaya.





























