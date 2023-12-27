PM attends virtual Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin on Monday attended the 4th Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Leaders’ Meeting for the first time via a video conference.

The meeting was held under the theme: “Join Hands on the Building of a Community of Shared Future and Modernization among Mekong-Lancang Countries” said Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke.

The Prime Minister stated that the meeting would provide a timely opportunity to review progress and discuss future directions of MLC, and commended MLC for continuing to make notable progress in all three pillars and five priority areas of cooperation.







The Prime Minister also thanked China for its continued support to the MLC Special Fund, which has contributed to the better livelihood and quality of life of the Thai people and those in the Mekong sub-region, both in terms of sustainable and economic development, cross-border trade, agriculture, public health, and food security.

The Prime Minister was of the view that MLC should strengthen collective leadership to build a peaceful and prosperous Mekong sub-region, and proposed the “Advancement of Three Futures” to support the realization of MLC common goal as follows:

First, MLC needs to step up cooperation in physical connectivity, and enhances investment cooperation in infrastructure projects in the subregion and the region. MLC should also further build on the connectivity networks under the Belt and Road Initiative, the Mekong-Lancang Economic Development Belt, and the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor to link with the sub-region.

In view of this, the Thai Government places high priority in upgrading infrastructure to connect Thailand with the broader region. The Landbridge project is at the heart of the country’s infrastructure grand strategy to connect the Gulf of Thailand with the Indian Ocean. The project will offer a gateway to global markets and value chains for the sub-region. Thailand would welcome China’s participation and investment in this project.

At the same time, Thailand is committed to expediting the construction of the Thailand-China High-Speed Rail project to connect with the China-Laos Railway, and enhancing economic connectivity by facilitating border and cross-border trade. One-stop service has to be provided, and common control areas need to be built. Seamless cross-border trade will help to speed up the transportation of agricultural products and boost economic development in the border areas.







Second, Mekong-Lancang countries need concerted efforts to solve non-traditional security issues, particularly transnational crime, human trafficking, telecom fraud, and online scams, to protect the lives and properties of peoples as well as national security. Furthermore, MLC countries needs to tackle transboundary haze pollution by developing a clean air initiative under the MLC to safeguard the health and well-being of our peoples, and to put more efforts in mitigating the adverse impacts of climate change to ensure food, energy, water, and human security. MLC should also enhance cooperation in water resources management through coordination between the Mekong-Lancang Water Resources Cooperation Center and the Mekong River Commission Secretariat.

Third is to create new growth opportunities. Thailand supports the development of the MLC innovation corridor to build an eco-system conducive to innovation, sustainable growth, and green transformation. The Prime Minister reaffirmed Thailand’s pledge made during the UNGA High-level Week this year in scaling up efforts to enhance technology development for the attainment of SDGs and enhancement of climate actions. MLC should also aim at doubling the number of intra-MLC tourists in the next two years to the number in the pre-COVID period, and does more to promote intra-regional tourism. Priority must also be placed on the safety and consular protection of tourists.

As the new Co-Chair, Thailand is ready to collaborate closely with all Mekong-Lancang Member Countries, and promote greater synergy between MLC and ACMECS in order to advance the development of the subregion The Prime Minister called for cooperation in realizing the Mekong-Lancang Community of a shared future of peace and prosperity.

The Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) was developed from Thailand’s initiative in 2012. It comprises 3 cooperation frameworks, namely, political and security issues, economic and sustainable development, and social, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges; and 5 areas of cooperation: 1) connectivity, 2) production capacity, 3) cross-border economic cooperation, 4) water resources, and 5) agriculture and poverty reduction.

The 4th MLC Leaders’ Meeting adopted 3 outcome documents: (1) Nay Pyi Taw Declaration, (2) Five-Year Plan of Action on Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (2023-2027) and (3) Joint Initiatives on the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Innovation Corridor Development. (TNA)





























