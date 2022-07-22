Four-weekend ‘Pattaya Music Festival’ kicks off Friday August 5

Head to Pattaya this August for the Pattaya Music Festival 2022 – on throughout the month and featuring an amazing line-up of artists, including Polycat, Tattoo Colour, Slot Machine, Potato, Paradox, ETC, Big Ass, and more!

Pattaya Music Festival is on every Friday and Saturday of August 2022 from 17.00 Hrs. with free entry. (Festivalgoers must have received at least 2 doses of coronavirus vaccine, wear a mask, and follow the safety measures at all times).







On the 1st week (5-6 August), there’ll be 3 stages – Central Pattaya Beach Stage

(Main stage – Central Pattaya Junction) and North Pattaya Beach Stage around

Dusit Thani Pattaya and around Pattaya Soi 6.

On the 2nd week (12-13 August) it’s Jomtien Beach Stage (Jomtien Beach Multipurpose Stadium).

On the 3rd week (19-20 August) and 4th week (26-27 August), it’s back to Central Pattaya Beach Stage. (TAT)

































