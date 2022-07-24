Bangkok ‘Orange Line’ expansion construction to proceed with new bidding

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) says it will proceed with its second round of bidding for the Orange Line’s western expansion construction, despite a court ruling declaring the first round of bidding for the Orange Line’s western expansion to be unlawful.

The MRTA said in a statement that it will exercise its right to appeal the court’s decision since it is entitled to do so within thirty days after the court ruling. The recent court ruling, according to the statement, is not the final verdict because the appeal has yet to be finalized, which means that the MRTA can still proceed with the second round of bidding.







The Central Administrative Court has ruled in favor of the plaintiff, Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC), that the MRTA’s decision to cancel the first round of bidding violated the law. The MRTA also issued an invitation to apply with revised terms, which prompted the BTSC to file a lawsuit against MRTA and the committee in charge of the selection process.





The MRTA statement comes after the BTSC filed a petition with the Department of Special Investigations (DSI) alleging that the MRTA is violating the law by continuing with the new round of bidding without waiting for the current legal procedures to be concluded. Bidders are asked to submit proposals for the second round of bidding by July 27, as bids will be reviewed on August 1 to determine the winner. The MRTA added that it will take legal action against anyone who attempts to postpone the second round of bidding. (NNT)

































