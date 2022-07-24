‘EECi Innovation City: Moving Thailand forward Global Stage with BCG Economy Model’ in Rayong

The Government Public Relations Department (PRD) organized an event in Rayong Province on 21 and 22 July 2022 on “EECi Innovation City: Moving Thailand forward the Global Stage with BCG Economy Model”, to share information on significant government policies with media participants and international networks.







The purpose is to spread information on the readiness of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) to promote Thailand’s innovations to the world stage in accordance with the BCG economic model, in order to transform the country’s economy towards the use of technology and innovations with environmentally friendly policy. The event has attracted the attention of the diplomatic corps and representatives from various embassies, including Indonesia, the Philippines, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. More than 10 foreign media organizations also participated in the project.





Mrs. Preekamol Thanomsakchai, Director of the Foreign Office, delivered the welcome remarks on behalf of PRD’s Director-General, Lieutenant General Sansern Kaewkumnerd.

The event commenced with two special talks. Dr. Djitt Laowattana, Special Advisor, Education/ Human Capital and Technology Development, Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), spoke on “EEC: Thailand Advancing into the Future,” and Dr. Janekrishna Kanatharana, from the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), spoke on “Moving Thailand Forward with the BCG Economy Model”.

The program’s highlight was a panel discussion on “BCG in Action: The Success Stories” featuring professionals from the top government and private organizations in the nation, including:

Dr. Chirayus Viyanant, Vice President, Engineering and Construction Management, PTT Public Company Limited;

Dr. Butra Boonliang, Head of Technology Strategy and Portfolio Management, SCG Chemicals Public Company Limited;

Mr. Pravit Prakitsri, Chief Operating Officer – New Business Group, MitrPhol Group;

Dr. Natthakorn Kraikul, Vice President of Decarbonization Center of Excellence, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited;

Dr. Janekrishna Kanatharana, Executive Director of the Eastern Economic Corridor of Innovation (EECi).

They shared their inspirational success stories, according to the BCG Economy Model, while focusing on upcoming prospects and challenges.

In addition, participants visited the exhibition on “Smart Innovation Linking Thailand with the Global Stage in Accordance with the BCG Concept,” supported by PTT Global Chemical PLC and SCG Chemicals PLC in front of the conference hall.

For the study tour, participants went to the Strawberry Temperate Crop Greenhouses at Her Royal Highness Princess MahaChakriSirindhorn Herb Garden, which is the area under PTT PLC, to examine how liquefied natural gas (LNG)-based cooling technology is used in strawberry growing.

Furthermore, they traveled to Khun Nualnapa Durian Orchard to study an innovative model of “Magic Growth” durian wrappers that increases productivity.

Lastly, they went to the Wang Chan Valley to explore the implementation of various EECi projects, such as Phenomics Greenhouse and Biorefinery Pilot Plant’s agricultural product processing technologies.

Anyone interested in following the activities at the event can view the archived feed on the PR Thai Government Facebook page.

























































