Pattaya community helps mother and child in distress

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents in the Banglamung district of Chonburi province rallied together on November 23, to assist a mother and child facing a challenging situation. The caregiver responsible for her at a local childcare facility lost contact with the mother, who is working in Malaysia. The community group known as ‘Pen Nueng’ or ‘Be One’ stepped in to investigate and provide much-needed assistance.







The story revolves around 10-month-old Ava, left under the care of a childcare facility in Banglamung since September. The mother had arranged to pay for the care in instalments and initially planned to return by October 24. However, communication with her child and the caregiver, Nalinrat, a 42-year-old woman who owns the facility, ceased in early October.

Chalida Phalamat, the head of the ‘Be One’ group, received information about the situation from community members and promptly organized a team to check on Ava’s health and safety. The team engaged with Nalinrat, who explained the situation and expressed her commitment to continue caring for Ava.







Chalida also reached out to Ava’s family and the Provincial childcare facility of Chonburi. Together, they verified Ava’s current status and recent care. Natthamon Kitdumrungkul, the head of the Provincial childcare facility, outlined a plan to monitor Ava’s progress and maintain communication with Ava’s mother and her relatives in Thailand. She assured that opportunities would be provided for the mother to discuss and find solutions for the child’s care in the future.

The community group commended Nalinrat for her dedication and compassion, also expressing gratitude to the Provincial childcare facility for their cooperation and support. Their collective hope is for Ava’s mother to safely return and be reunited with her child in the near future.





























