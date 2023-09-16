Forum explores Pattaya’s tourism capacity and equitable income distribution

A significant tourism forum was held on September 15 at the Diana Garden Resort in North Pattaya focusing on the theme of “Charting the Path for Pattaya Tourism in 2024.” The event provided a platform for in-depth discussions on the current tourism landscape, characterized by fierce competition and Pattaya’s surging popularity among both domestic and international tourists.







Key stakeholders highlighted the necessity of adapting to evolving tourism policies and placing a strong emphasis on sustainable practices across all aspects of the industry. Collaboration emerged as a recurring theme, emphasizing the vital roles played by government bodies, the private sector, and local communities in the region’s tourism development.

Panel discussions were held with the participation of Poramet Ngamphichet, Mayor of Pattaya City, Athapol Wannakij, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Samut Songkhram Office, and Thanes Suphornsahasrungsi, Former Chairman of the Chonburi Province Tourism Industry Association. The forum was a collaborative effort, drawing together various local associations, business operators, journalists, and stakeholders, all with a shared objective of shaping Pattaya’s tourism sector.





A key focus of the forum was the exploration of the capacity of diverse tourist destinations to accommodate visitors while ensuring a more equitable distribution of income within the community. This approach aligns closely with the policies of the new government and serves as a foundation for future events and initiatives in Pattaya City.













