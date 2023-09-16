Mother bemoans theft of brand new family motorbike

Pattaya, Thailand – A 23-year-old woman, Pinyada Sitthawarathorn, is urgently seeking justice following the theft of her Honda Wave 100 motorcycle during the early hours of September 11 near the Sports Bar Café in Bang Saray. The incident, captured on security cameras, has left her in distress.







Security footage from the vicinity provided a clear image of the thief, described as a male wearing a white shirt, black shorts, black sneakers, a black cap, and carrying a black shoulder bag. The suspect was observed lingering in front of houses and stores before making off with Pinyada’s motorcycle.

In a heartfelt statement, Pinyada shared her frustration, revealing that the stolen motorcycle was a recent purchase and had become essential for her daily grocery shopping. Additionally, it was intended to facilitate outings with her daughter, who has been deeply affected by the loss of transportation, leading to daily distress and tears.







Pinyada stressed the urgency of capturing the thief and recovering her stolen means of transportation, as her daily life has been severely impacted by this incident. Authorities are working to identify the suspect captured in the CCTV footage and are determined to swiftly solve the case.













