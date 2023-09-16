Heavy rainfall forecasted for Pattaya and across Thailand this weekend

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains for most parts of Thailand this weekend due to strong monsoon influences over the country.

According to the department, monsoon troughs over the upper regions and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to cause moderate to heavy rainfall in most parts of the country, including Pattaya City and Bangkok. The southern provinces would receive less rainfall than the rest of the country, but authorities warned that wave heights could reach 1-2 meters and thunderstorms might pose a threat to ships at sea.







The department forecast continuous rainfall for the coming days. From September 15-17, more heavy rainfall is expected in the north and western region, especially in the provinces of Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, and Kanchanaburi.

Rainfall is expected to decrease after September 18, but officials are keeping a close watch on the development of a depression in the Pacific Ocean which might affect Thailand in the upcoming weeks. (NNT)

















