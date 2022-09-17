Extravaganza fantasy parades, concerts highlight ‘Pattaya Festival 2022’ on the beach Fri-Sat

By Pattaya Mail
Extravaganza fantasy parade started at 7 p.m. from the Dolphin around-about on Pattaya North Road and ends at Pattaya Central Road.

Pattaya City Hall is organizing ‘Pattaya Festival 2022’ this weekend Fri-Sat (Sep 16-17) on the beach under the theme ‘Let’s Glow Together’ that include parades, concerts, and booths selling food and products.

On Friday, from 7p.m. until midnight crowds enjoyed the extravaganza fantasy parade followed by music performance by DJ Kraiz, concert performed by Big Ass – a Thai rock band, and ended with DJ Apple.



On Saturday there will be another extravaganza fantasy parade followed by music performance by DJ 22Bullets, a concert by Buddha Bless – a Thai rap band, and wraps up with DJ Pick Up.

Pattaya Beach Road will be closed between 6.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m.

Pattaya City Hall led by Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet announced the start of ‘Pattaya Festival 2022’ on Friday on the beach.



‘Pattaya Festival 2022’ is organized under the theme ‘Let’s Glow Together’.


Parking is available at Terminal 21 on the north road, all shopping malls second road, and Bali Hai Pier.

 

Pattaya Beach Road was closed between 6.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. on both days for the parades.

 









