Extravaganza fantasy parades, concerts highlight ‘Pattaya Festival 2022’ on the beach Fri-Sat

Pattaya City Hall is organizing ‘Pattaya Festival 2022’ this weekend Fri-Sat (Sep 16-17) on the beach under the theme ‘Let’s Glow Together’ that include parades, concerts, and booths selling food and products.

On Friday, from 7p.m. until midnight crowds enjoyed the extravaganza fantasy parade followed by music performance by DJ Kraiz, concert performed by Big Ass – a Thai rock band, and ended with DJ Apple.







On Saturday there will be another extravaganza fantasy parade followed by music performance by DJ 22Bullets, a concert by Buddha Bless – a Thai rap band, and wraps up with DJ Pick Up.

Pattaya Beach Road will be closed between 6.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m.









































