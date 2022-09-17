Homeless woman strips naked in Pattaya

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
466
A homeless woman stripped naked in front of Sophon Market in South Pattaya causing a bit of a disturbance amongst the vendors and tourists shopping in the area.

A homeless woman was feeling the heat and stripped naked at South Pattaya’s Sophon Market.
City Councilman and Bali Hai Pier security officers responded to calls from vendors at the market on the evening of Sept. 14, about the woman who was making everyone uncomfortable with her nudeness.

They brought the woman clothes, told her to dress and then detained her at Bali Hai’s security office as they looked for relatives.
If no relatives could be found, the woman would be sent to the Chonburi Protection Center for the Destitute.


Bali Hai Pier security officers gave the homeless woman some clothes to wear before detaining her until they could locate her next of kin.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR