Thailand ready to welcome back Indonesian tourists for coming peak travel period

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) held the ‘Amazing Thailand, Amazing New Chapters Networking Lunch to Indonesia 2022’ in Jakarta to reiterate Thailand as a preferred destination for Indonesian travellers and as a tourism hub for the ASEAN region.

With Thailand having fully reopened to international tourism, the event is part of TAT’s focus on reviving ASEAN region visitor arrivals from source markets like Indonesia, which have eased travel restrictions and where outbound travel is picking up.







Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and South Pacific, said, “TAT fully recognizes the importance of the ASEAN tourist markets to Thailand, and we are actively working to promote year-round inbound traffic from this region. The Amazing Thailand, Amazing New Chapters Networking Lunch to Indonesia 2022 is a key component of the plan to grow Indonesian visitor arrivals and is being organized ahead of one of the peak travel periods for that country – the December school holidays.”







Attended by 20 Indonesian travel and tourism operators as well as five local media members, the Amazing Thailand, Amazing New Chapters Networking Lunch to Indonesia 2022 showcased Thailand’s readiness to welcome back Indonesian tourists while at the same time build awareness of the Amazing Thailand brand and showcase Thailand’s potential to be a tourism hub connecting the ASEAN region.

The event commenced with opening remarks by H.E. Mr. Prapan Disyatat, Ambassador of Thailand to Indonesia.

This was followed by a Thailand tourism update, which placed emphasis on both stimulating Indonesian travel to Thailand starting now and building relationships with Indonesian tourism operators like travel agencies and airlines that would lead to future tourism growth. Forging alliances with local partners also formed part of the plans to increase the sales potential of Thai tourism in the international market to reach target groups.





Participants were then hosted to a Thai networking lunch complete with a Thai cooking demonstration by Indonesian celebrity chef Devina Hermawan, who has 2.56 million subscribers on YouTube and over 1.7 million followers on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook combined. She showcased how to cook one of Thailand’s popular dishes, Lap Kai (Northeastern-style spicy chicken salad).



The event was concluded by a lucky draw with prizes including five gift vouchers worth 5,000 Baht each from Siam Piwat, a Bangkok-based real estate developer and the owner and operator of Siam Paragon, Siam Centre, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM, and the Siam Premium Outlets.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Jakarta also supported 50 tickets to the Gala Premier of Buppesanniwas 2 (Love Destiny) at the CGV Theatre Grand Indonesia on 20 September, 2022, during the Thai Film Festival. (TAT)

















































