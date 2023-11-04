Inaugural flight of SAS Airlines at Suvarnabhumi Airport, marking start of three-weekly Copenhagen-Bangkok winter seasonal service

Thailand welcomed SAS Airlines’ maiden Flight SK973 from Copenhagen to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, marking the start of the three-weekly Copenhagen-Bangkok winter seasonal service scheduled from 30 October 2023 to 2 April 2024.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) arranged a special event to welcome the inaugural flight at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Present at the event were TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas Mr. Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications Mr. Nithee Seeprae, SAS Airlines Brand Activation Manager Mrs. Tina Szczyrbak, and SAS Regional General Manager of Asia & Pacific Mr. Anders Wahlström.







Mr. Siripakorn said “SAS’s new direct service between Copenhagen and Bangkok comes at a perfect time as Thailand enters this high season. The flight will offer added option for air passengers from Scandinavia to travel to Thailand for the warm and sunny climate, and friendliness of the Thai people.”

From Copenhagen, SAS Flight SK973 was inaugurated in a special ceremony co-organised by the TAT Stockholm Office and Scandinavian Airlines. The two parties also cooperate on a range of marketing promotions and publicity campaigns.









SAS’s Copenhagen-Bangkok service offers travellers overnight flights in both directions on a 300-seat Airbus A350 aircraft.

The departure flight leaves Copenhagen at 23.30 Hrs. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and arrives in Bangkok on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 17.05 Hrs, respectively. The flight then departs Bangkok on the same day at 23.45 Hrs. and arrives at Copenhagen on the next day at 06.35 Hrs.







Mrs. Szczyrbak said “Thailand and the Scandinavian countries have a long history of friendship and cooperation, and this flight marks the return of direct flights between the two cities after 10 years. The Bangkok route will offer a perfect entry point for wider Thailand access and be a great option for both business and leisure travellers.”

Along with 19,800 seats on SAS’s Copenhagen-Bangkok flight, air seat capacity between Scandinavian countries and Thailand amounts to 354,586 seats throughout this year, including those available on regular and charter services operated by Thai Airways International, Norse Atlantic Airways, VING, and TUI.







Thailand recorded 254,417 visitors from Scandinavia in the first nine months of this year. The number is expected to reach 404,452 visitors by year-end and generate around 39.3 billion Baht in revenue.

Scandinavian visitors to Thailand stayed on average at 18.56 days and spent around 5,400 Baht per day. Favourite Thai destinations include Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, Chon Buri, and Surat Thani. (TAT)





























