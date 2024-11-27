Experience the Spectacular ‘Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2024’ – Nov 29-30 Schedules

PATAYA, Thailand – Get ready to be amazed as a breathtaking fireworks showcase unfolds! Five countries—England, Germany, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Serbia—will ignite the night sky with a spectacular show of light and color.This festival is a must-see for anyone looking to enjoy a magical night by the sea.

In addition to the dazzling fireworks, the festival also offers a variety of exciting activities, including live music performances and free concerts from Zom Marie and Slapkiss, ensuring fun for everyone.

Event Details:

Date: 29-30 November, Time: From 7:15 PM onward

Location: Pattaya Beach

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to experience a night of pure magic. Mark your calendars and join us for a spectacular celebration of light, music, and culture!









































