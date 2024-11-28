Swedish tourist robbed of nearly 50,000 baht after heavy drinking in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Police received a report of theft near Pattaya City School 8 (Pattaya Nukul) near the Walking Street in South Pattaya area at approximately 3:36 AM on November 27.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers encountered a 65-year-old Swedish tourist, heavily intoxicated, who claimed he had been robbed of 2,000 baht in cash and a gold-plated ring valued at over 40,000 baht by a male suspect described as resembling a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The victim stated that he had been resting on the roadside while intoxicated, waiting for transportation back to his accommodation, when the suspect approached him. Posing as a helper, the suspect reportedly took advantage of the tourist’s impaired state to steal his belongings before fleeing the scene.

A local motorcycle taxi driver, identified as Winai, 50, provided key information. He explained that the Swedish tourist appeared visibly drunk and had stopped to rest nearby. The suspect, who is said to frequent the area, approached the tourist and seemed intent on helping him. Sensing something was amiss, Winai attempted to intervene, cautioning the suspect to leave the tourist alone. However, by the time Winai acted, the theft had already taken place, and the suspect escaped before authorities arrived.

Authorities documented the scene and collected evidence, including statements from witnesses. They are now reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the suspect. The investigation aims to gather more leads and bring the perpetrator to justice.

Police have urged anyone with information about the suspect or the incident to come forward to assist in the ongoing investigation.























































