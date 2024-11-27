Bangkok welcomes Sri Lankan Ambassador to strengthen sister city ties, promote tourism and sustainable development

BANGKOK, Thailand – At the Amorn Phimarn Room, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), Governor Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt warmly welcomed H.E. Mrs. Edirisinghe Arachchilage Sriyani Wijayanthi Edirisinghe, Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to Thailand, and her delegation on November 26.

The visit marks the Ambassador’s courtesy call following her appointment and serves as a platform to discuss further collaboration between Bangkok and Sri Lanka, particularly in establishing a sister city relationship aimed at promoting tourism and sustainable environmental development.







Governor Chadchart extended his congratulations and expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership, highlighting the shared cultural and religious ties between Bangkok and Sri Lanka, especially regarding Buddhism. He emphasized the long-standing appeal of pilgrimage tourism for Sri Lankan Buddhists and discussed how both cities could collaborate in enhancing infrastructure, environmental sustainability, and promoting cultural and Buddhist tourism. The two sides also explored ways to strengthen the sister city relationship, fostering closer ties between the two nations.



























































