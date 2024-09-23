Motorcycle mechanic gang arrested for vending machine thefts

PATTAYA, Thailand – A gang responsible for 11 thefts between September 5 and 21 in the Banglamung area was arrested by Banglamung police on September 22. The suspects included Rattichai, 29, known as “Arm,” the gang leader, along with Witoon, 26, and Nattapol, 19. Police seized a grey, unregistered Toyota Altis and several disassembled “Boonterm” top-up vending machines.







The gang’s modus operandi involved quickly disconnecting the vending machines and fleeing the scene in under two minutes. Arm, a former motorcycle mechanic, explained his desperation: “After my business failed, I couldn’t even give my daughter money for snacks. That’s when I decided to gather a group and steal.”

The gang stole approximately 6,000 baht, which they divided among themselves. During the arrest, police found that all three suspects had drugs in their system. Arm was also out on bail for a prior firearms offense. The suspects face charges of drug use and nighttime theft and have been taken to Banglamung Police Station for further legal action.





































