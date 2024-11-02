Pattaya Mayor’s encouragement to new staff – be diligent and honest

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet addressed 102 newly appointed employees, emphasizing the importance of being good citizens, hardworking, honest, and considerate towards colleagues on November 1. During the orientation ceremony held at the Pattaya City Hall, he outlined their roles and responsibilities within the city’s administrative framework.













The city has appointed 90 general staff and 12 employees under a program to employ people with disabilities, all of whom will begin their duties from today. Mayor Poramet urged the new hires to dedicate themselves fully to their roles, adhere to regulations, and maintain a positive attitude to enhance workplace efficiency. He expressed his hopes that they would work together harmoniously, fostering a supportive environment within the Pattaya community.





































