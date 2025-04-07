Discover Koh Takieng – A hidden paradise in Trang with crystal-clear waters and pristine beaches

TRANG, Thailand – True to its reputation, Koh Takieng, a hidden gem in the southern seas of Trang province, in the Andaman Sea, offers visitors pristine white sand beaches and crystal-clear turquoise waters, ideal for snorkeling and coral reef exploration. It’s a true haven for those who love the sea.

Koh Takieng is known as a hidden island within the Hat Chao Mai National Park, located in Palian District, Trang Province. It remains off the beaten path for most travelers due to the challenging journey that requires passing through Koh Laoliang Phee and Koh Laoliang Nong before reaching Koh Takieng. The trip takes about 40-50 minutes from Koh Libong. However, it is a beautiful island with glass-clear waters where schools of colorful fish can be spotted, offering a tranquil and private experience.







International tourists often seek out the island after researching online. There are no facilities on the island, no permanent residents, and overnight stays are not permitted. There are no regular tour boats passing by either. Visitors must be determined to make the journey. Tour operators offer long-tail boat rentals or day trips from Koh Libong in Kantang District or Laem Tase Pier in Had Samran District. Koh Takieng is approximately 20 kilometers from the mainland and is accessible from November to April each year.

Visitors to Koh Takieng can enjoy the stunning azure waters, the fine white sand stretching for about 100 meters, perfect for shallow-water snorkeling. One of the highlights of the island is the diverse schools of fish, including clownfish (Nemo), seven-colored lobsters, and more. Fun activities include squid fishing, angling, and visiting the neighboring islands of Koh Laoliang Phee and Koh Laoliang Nong in a single day. To optimize travel time, visitors may consider staying overnight at Koh Libong for one night.

Mr. Anon Kingkayao, a tour operator on Koh Libong in Kantang District, Trang, mentioned that Koh Takieng is a small yet stunning island, though it is quite distant. He advises travelers wishing to visit the island to thoroughly research and contact experienced tour operators for convenience and safety. (TNA)



























