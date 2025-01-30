Contradictory immigration rules handicap common visa hopes

Thailand’s unilateral policy to reform entry requirements makes a Schengen-style “six countries one destination” ever more distant. Thailand is the only south east Asian country to allow most tourists a no-charge 60 days visa exempt, whilst plans to introduce a digital landing card – which specifically isn’t a visa application – for all foreign entrants from May 2025 is another unique feature.







ASEAN has been struggling since the turn of the century to find common visa ground. The idea was a favorite of the previous Thai prime minister Srettha Thavisin in 2023, but he envisaged that international tourists would need to enter Thailand first to qualify for seamless onward entry without any cost. This elitist proposal was quietly opposed by neighbors as it seemed unduly to benefit Thailand and would potentially deprive them of revenue.

There is no coordination of immigration technologies across the region. Whilst most visitors to Thailand are free and visa-exempt, Cambodia and Laos require virtually all international tourists to pay for an e-visa online or risk long delays at airports. Vietnam has a complex visa system which appears to change details on a regular basis. Myanmar is in a class of its own as it has no international tourism because of the civil war.



Given that Thai authorities already have significant problems coordinating their own border control protocols and security data bases, the chances of uniformity throughout the region any time soon are indeed negligible. Although the Malaysian government has envisaged a common visa future, she and Thailand have the lion’s share of international tourism in ASEAN and are competitors as much as they are collaborators.

A further issue is whether ASEAN nationals would be able to work across the region (as in the Schengen arrangements) rather than require a work permit in each country. Given the current panic, particularly in Thailand, about illegal workers and border scams, progress towards such labour flexibillity looks out of the question. ASEAN was set up as an economic free-trade zone and has a long history of avoiding cross-border political agreements. The dream of a common visa remains something to sleep on.

































