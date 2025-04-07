Bangkok hosts ‘Maha Songkran World Water Festival’ at Sanam Luang near the Grand Palace April 11 to 15

BANGKOK, Thailand – Bangkok is preparing to host the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025, one of the country’s largest celebrations of the Thai New Year, taking place from April 11 to 15 at Sanam Luang in front of the Grand Palace. The event is expected to draw large crowds of locals and international visitors with a blend of cultural traditions and modern entertainment.

The five-day festival will begin with merit-making ceremonies, alms offerings to monks, and the ceremonial pouring of water over Buddha statues for blessings. Visitors can also enjoy the grand Songkran parade and cultural performances representing all five regions of Thailand, showcasing the country’s rich and diverse heritage.







Another feature of the event will be the “Goddess of Songkran Parade” and a caravan procession. More than 100 stalls will serve regional dishes, offering a wide variety of flavors from across the country.

A dedicated water play zone will be set up alongside a stage for EDM performances, with popular DJs and artists entertaining crowds throughout the day and night. Each evening, over 1,000 drones will light up the sky in a synchronized aerial display.



Organizers describe the Maha Songkran World Water Festival as Thailand’s most expansive New Year event. The public is invited to take part in what promises to be a lively celebration of Thai identity, tradition, and community in the heart of the capital. (NNT)



























