Chiang Mai declared safe for Songkran after quake inspections

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – Chiang Mai province has been declared safe and ready to welcome visitors for the upcoming Songkran celebrations, following an inspection of earthquake-affected sites by government advisor Jirayu Huangsap. After a meeting with Chiang Mai Governor Nirut Phongsitthithawon and Capital District Chief Nachtadech Mulalee, Jirayu confirmed that only three buildings in the province sustained damage from the March 28 earthquake.







The most affected structure was an eight-story residential building in Chang Khlan sub-district. Built over three decades ago, the building showed signs of subsidence and cracks on the lower levels. Provincial authorities have closed the structure for safety and are coordinating urgent repairs with the owner. Steel supports have already been installed to stabilize the ground floor.

Two other damaged buildings, both 22-story condominiums, suffered only minor cracks in plaster and decorative elements. Structural assessments found no serious concerns, though residents were temporarily relocated as a precaution. Local authorities have instructed property managers to carry out repairs promptly.



Jirayu stated that the overall impact in Chiang Mai has been limited, and the city has returned to normal. Tourist areas such as Nimmanhaemin Road, the Walking Street, and the moat-side restaurant zones are already busy with Thai and international travelers. The provincial government is also stepping up tourism promotions ahead of the Songkran festival.

Chiang Mai is preparing to welcome visitors to the “Pi Mai Mueang” festival, the province’s distinctive celebration of the Thai New Year. A strong turnout is expected, with cultural events, water festivities, and traditional rituals planned and all public services operating as normal. (NNT)



























