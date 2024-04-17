Durty Nellys raises more funds for Pattaya community projects

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tom Gorey and John Chapman owners of Durty Nellys invited members of the Rotary Club of Pattaya-Banglamung together with Mercy Pattaya to a vibrant St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the famed Irish tavern on Mabprachan Lake on March 17.

The atmosphere was lively as guests enjoyed a delicious spread of homemade Irish fare, while Irish trad and golden oldies filled the air, with many joining in the traditional Celtic jig throughout the evening.







Tom Gorey addressed the attendees, introduced Liz Shepard, caring mother of Mercy Pattaya and President Philip Wall Morris of the Rotary Club of Pattaya-Banglamung, while highlighting ongoing humanitarian projects and objectives. John Chapman announced that the event served as a fundraiser aimed at acquiring funds for purchasing laptops to support students’ education courses.

Throughout the evening, generous patrons contributed to the cause, with a total of 11,300 Baht collected by Apple, Tom’s partner, further demonstrating the remarkable generosity of Durty Nellys’ patrons.







This isn’t the first time Durty Nellys has hosted fundraisers for joint projects. Previous events have raised funds for various initiatives, including scholarships, community infrastructure projects, and essential resources for local communities.

The dedicated fundraising efforts of Tom and John have had a significant impact on improving the lives of residents in community projects, and their support is deeply appreciated. A special thanks was extended to the hard-working staff whose contributions ensured a memorable evening for all attendees.

For more information on how to support these initiatives, please contact the Pattaya Mercy Centre at 099 052 2288 or email <mailto:[email protected]>, or reach out to the Pattaya-Bang Lamung Rotary Club at [email protected].





































