Pattaya residents honour ancestors in traditional Songkran rituals

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of Nongprue in East Pattaya congregated on April 13 at Wat Nongprue Temple to partake in a cherished tradition during the Songkran festival, paying homage to their ancestors through a time-honoured ritual of offering a variety of savoury and sweet foods, continuing a custom that has been upheld for generations.







Commencing in the early morning, the solemn ceremony began with chanting led by four monks, who bestowed blessings upon the families of the departed in their homes. Each household prepared an array of dishes, fruits, and desserts as offerings, symbolizing deep respect and remembrance for their ancestors.







Following the offerings and the conclusion of the rituals, families convened at their homes to partake in the shared food, reinforcing bonds and nurturing a sense of community. This annual tradition serves as a poignant reminder of the significance of honouring the past while revelling in the present during the Songkran festival, fostering a deep sense of cultural heritage and communal unity among the residents of Nongprue.



































