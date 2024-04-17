PM to visit Phuket to review several key traffic management and infrastructure projects

Prime Minister Srettha Thaweesin is scheduled to visit Phuket province on Friday (Apr 19) to review several key traffic management and infrastructure projects. The trip allows the premier to assess efforts to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance travel safety and efficiency in the region, especially in tourist-frequented areas.







Srettha’s itinerary includes a briefing at Phuket International Airport on the ongoing traffic improvement projects within the province. He will then inspect the construction site of the elevated Highway No. 4027 bridge, also known as the Airport Connection Bridge. The prime minister’s tour will continue to Sarasin Bridge, where he will receive updates on the new bridge construction project. His final stop will be at the overpass project at the intersection of Highway No. 402 and Highway No. 4027, near the monument of Thao Thepkasattri and Thao Sri Sunthorn.







Srettha, supported by the government, has pledged his commitment to these projects, describing them as essential for enhancing the functionality and capacity of Phuket’s infrastructure to better meet the needs of both residents and visitors. (NNT)





































