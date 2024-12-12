Distinguishing between Thai traditional massage and the other kind

PATTAYA, Thailand – The two recent post-massage deaths in Thailand, though officially unrelated to finger pressure, has prompted a broad discussion about legitimate and illegitimate activity. In particular, social media gurus are trying to tell the difference between traditional massage and contemporary prostitution.

According to a US sociological study Thai Massage and Commercial Sex, there are four venues: street-front, massage school, registered spa and high-end resort. The most likely sex-for-sale outlet is the street-front category which, according to Taweesit Visanuyothin, Director of Traditional and Alternative Medicine, could comprise 75 percent of the non-reputable premises.







According to comments on Facebook by those in the know, the surest way is to look at those offering a relaxing experience. If the lady is wearing a skimpy dress showing booming cleavages and a very short bottom, it’s best to assume a non-traditional service especially if she insists on a full-body oil rather than a boring foot massage. In reality, she is offering behind a curtain or in a short-time room a Nuad Pretty (Pretty Massage).

But if the masseuses on duty are thick-boned ladies with strong fingers and wrestler-akin forearms, it’s safe to assume you won’t be pressurized into intimacy. If further investigation is warranted, check whether or not the business closes at 9 pm and staff appear to be wearing a uniform. If the answer to both questions is “no” it’s best to assume extra services are on offer. Another hint by bloggers is to avoid dark alleys and keep to reputable areas. Not always easy in Thai tourist cities.

Sunrat Koh, a regular poster, offers the glass bowl goldfish theory. If the massage shop has one on prominent display, that’s a strong clue a happy ending is in store. The argument goes that goldfish continually gawp in the bowl which mirrors the customer eyeing up the potential massage ladies on the staff. However, the theory is compromised by the lack of goldfish bowls actually witnessed at obvious venues in Thai cities. They are in very short supply it seems.

Of course, much of the Facebook debate is easily transferable to the gay scene. One difference might be that gay massage parlors are invariably in districts with a traditional scene including bars and drag cabarets. Some commentators have argued that there is a movement to hire premises, such as hotel rooms, away from the gay scene to try and discourage police surveillance. However, recent claimed examples such as the mass arrest in Bangkok of men in underwear were occasioned by alleged and illegal drugs use and not by massage or prostitution at all. Gay or straight, you might say it’s a subject under pressure.





































