Pedestrian hit by electric motorcycle while talking on phone on Pattaya Beach Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police received a report of an accident involving an electric motorcycle colliding with a pedestrian, resulting in multiple injuries on Beach Road, central Pattaya, at 12:10 AM on December 12.

Upon arrival, officers found a green electric motorcycle, lying damaged on the road. The rider, Thongkham Phutthet, 37, was injured with pain in his left arm and a cut on his mouth. His passenger, an 18-year-old Thai woman, sustained abrasions to her body. The pedestrian, identified as 40-year-old Ms. Wasana Nontasen, suffered a head injury and left arm pain.

Witnesses, including the injured pedestrian, explained that she was crossing the street while talking on the phone when the accident occurred. Thongkham, the motorcyclist, said he was riding to drop off a passenger when the pedestrian suddenly crossed in front of him, causing the collision. Emergency responders quickly provided first aid and transported all injured parties to a nearby hospital for treatment.









































