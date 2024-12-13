BCCT Multi-Chamber Christmas Connecting Eastern Seaboard.

BCCT with AMCHAM, AustCham, Beluthai, DanCham, GTCC, NTCC, SATCC and SweCham cordially invites you to the final of the year Multi-Chamber Connecting Eastern Seaboard. Make the most of this unique opportunity to connect, celebrate, and build valuable business relationships in a festive setting.

Immediately prior to the networking, we are pleased to offer a complimentary pre-Connecting Briefing session on “The Interaction Between the UK and Thailand: Income Tax, Inheritance Tax, and Capital Gains Tax.” Event details and booking information will be provided in a separate flyer.







Date: Friday 13th December 2024

Time: 6.30 – 9.30 pm

Venue: Avani Pattaya on Beach Road. Map

Entry: THB 1,100 for BCCT and partner chamber members. Price includes buffet food, soft drinks, beer and wine. menu

Non-members thinking of joining BCCT who wish to attend this event are very welcome and should email – [email protected]







Accommodation: Avani Pattaya is offering special room rates with breakfast on Friday 13 December – Avani Garden View @THB 4,500++ (THB 5,296.50.-net) and Avani Sea View @THB 5,500++ ( THB 6,473.50.-net) per room per night. RSVP: [email protected]

หอการค้าอังกฤษ – ไทย

British Chamber of Commerce Thailand

23rd Floor, M Thai Tower, All Seasons Place, 87 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330

Tel: +66 (0) 2651-5350-1 Email: [email protected]

Location Map: Thai/English





































