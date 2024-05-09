Medical experts sound alarm as rising temperatures heighten heatstroke risks

PATTAYA, Thailand – As temperatures soar, medical experts are issuing a stern caution to the public regarding the looming threat of heatstroke. Dr. Orawee Huadlim, a respected emergency physician at Somdej Phra Boromma Ratchathewi Na Sri Racha Hospital, underscores the critical importance of taking preventive measures amid the blistering heat. As temperatures climb, the risk of heatstroke escalates, carrying potentially life-threatening consequences if not addressed promptly.

Heatstroke, a condition precipitated by prolonged exposure to high temperatures, looms as a significant hazard, particularly for those engaging in outdoor activities. Recognizable symptoms include restlessness, dizziness, muscle cramps, nausea, and rapid heartbeat, often culminating in unconsciousness if untreated.







To stave off the threat of heatstroke, Dr. Orawee emphasizes the necessity of refraining from strenuous physical exertion during hot weather and opting for breathable attire that facilitates adequate ventilation. Furthermore, people working outdoors are urged to maintain hydration by consuming water every five to ten minutes, thereby regulating body temperature.

In the eventuality of suspected heatstroke, swift first aid measures are imperative. Patients must be relocated to a cool, well-ventilated space, where their clothing can be loosened to expedite heat dissipation. Additionally, efforts to lower body temperature should be employed, such as utilizing a spray mist and a fan to facilitate cooling.





































