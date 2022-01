Denmark’s Marcus Jorgensen won US$50,000 in the marquee race of the Pattaya Jet Ski World Cup in Jomtien Beach.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn presented trophies at the Jan. 12-16 event’s closing ceremony.







Riding a Pro Runabout GP, Jorgensen won the three-round race Jan. 16, finishing ahead of Muhammad Burbayea of Kuwait.

The event was held under strict coronavirus controls.