Thailand’s favorite ‘Tom Yam Kung’ listed among CNN’s 20 best soups of the world

Spicy shrimp soup or ‘Tom Yam Kung’ – one of the most famous of all Thai dishes and a perennial favorite around the globe – has been included in CNN’s list of the world’s 20 best soups.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of TAT, said “The ongoing international recognition of tom yam kung and other signature Thai dishes, displayed in the awarding of such titles, perfectly supports the inclusion of gastronomy tourism in the destination marketing of Thailand in visitor source markets everywhere.”







Gastronomy tourism is a key element of the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022’ campaign showcasing the amazing and diversified culinary scene prevalent throughout Thailand.

The fifth edition of The MICHELIN Guide in Thailand was launched at the end of 2021, featuring the newly added destination of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. It lists a total of 361 eateries in Bangkok and surrounding provinces, Ayutthaya, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Phang-Nga.



“Sweet, sour, spicy, and salty, this soup’s magnificent broth is the ideal foil for sweet, tender shrimp. Aromatic ingredients include galangal, lemongrass, and lime leaves, while slivers of bright red bird’s-eye chilies add additional heat” is how CNN describes tom yam kung.

In terms of its global popularity and profile, tom yam kung is up there with other famous soups of various different cuisines; such as, French onion soup, Japan’s ramen, China’s wonton soup, Italy’s minestrone, and America’s chowder soup.





Tom yam kung is far from the only Thai dish to be honored with such international recognition, something that’s hardly surprising when considering Thai cuisine itself is so immensely popular with diners in all corners of the world. Thai dishes are regularly included in the ‘world’s best’ and ‘world’s favorite’ listings, the most recent accolade also having been bestowed by CNN Travel – in April 2021 – when it once again named Thai massaman curry the No. 1 dish in the world.



























