Thrills and Triumphs at Windsurfer LT Thailand Nationals in Jomtien, Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – This past weekend, the Windsurfer LT Thailand Nationals Championships brought a wave of excitement to Amara Watersports Windsurfing Club in Jomtien, Pattaya. With a diverse group of 30 participants ranging from youth to seasoned professionals, the event was a celebration of windsurfing’s inclusive and competitive spirit. Competitors hailed from all corners of the globe, including Austria, China, the Netherlands, and Spain, adding an international flair to this highly anticipated regatta.

The weekend’s weather provided the perfect backdrop, with steady winds making for smooth racing on both Saturday and Sunday. The action wasn’t limited to the water; spectators lined the beach, cheering enthusiastically as competitors passed the finishing gate, set right near the shoreline for maximum excitement.







“This is the beauty of the Windsurfer LT class,” explained one of the organizers. “The equipment is standardized, ensuring a fair and even playing field. Whether you’re a pro or a beginner, you can compete and have fun.”

The event featured notable windsurfing legends, including three Olympic sailors. Among them were Riccardo Giordano, a nine-time world champion, and Albert Pijoan, a renowned wave-riding champion. Together with Thai Olympic windsurfing star Amara Wichithong, they hosted a short teaching clinic, offering valuable insights and techniques to participants of all skill levels. The combination of accessible competition and opportunities to learn from the best underscored the event’s mission to grow the sport in Thailand.

Results Across Four Categories:

Youth Boys:

Winner: Suphachai Chuetathong (Thai National Boys Champion)

2nd Place: Suphachok Chuetathong

3rd Place: Phatchara Naree

Youth Girls:

Winner: Kornkanya Panthong (Thai National Girls Champion)

2nd Place: Wannida Wintachai

3rd Place: Siriyakorn Boonlerd



Open Women:

Winner: Teresa Del Moral (Spain, Thai National Women Champion)

1st Runner-Up: Rose Giordano (England)

2nd Runner-Up: Amara Wichithong (Thailand)

3rd Runner-Up: Patislada (Thailand)

Open Men:

Winner: Riccardo Giordano from Italy (Thai National Men Champion)

1st Runner-Up: Christian Schaake from The Netherlands

2nd Runner-Up: Joseph Salvenmoser from Austria (ex-Red Bull-sponsored athlete)

3rd Runner-Up: Albert Pijoan from Spain (Windsurf Wave Rider legend)

With such a successful weekend, Thailand’s windsurfing scene is ready for a packed 2025 calendar. Upcoming events include:

Phuket Open (22-23 February)

Asian International Event, Hua Hin (29-30 March)

Songkran Windsurfer Open, Jomtien (26-27 April)

Summer Trophy, Koh Samui (7-8 June)

Winter Trophy Bangkok (22-23 November)

Bangsaray Invitational (5-6 December)

These events promise to attract even more talent and enthusiasm as windsurfing continues to grow across the region. For those eager to join or follow the action, check out @Windsurfer_Thailand on Instagram and Facebook for updates, registration details, and highlights from past and future events.

The Windsurfer LT Thailand Nationals Championships proved that windsurfing is not just a sport but a vibrant community celebrating inclusivity, skill, and the thrill of the wind and water. Here’s to more exhilarating races in the months to come!

































